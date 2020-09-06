site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Returns to lineup
RotoWire Staff
Eaton (knee) is starting in right field and batting second Sunday against Atlanta.
Eaton had missed three games across two days with a jammed knee. The 31-year-old is hitting .220/.277/.370 across 139 plate appearances this season.
