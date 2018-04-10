Nationals' Adam Eaton: Scratched from lineup Tuesday
Eaton has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The outfielder is apparently dealing with a left ankle bone bruise, according to Jamal Collier of MLB.com, so Brian Goodwin will take his place in the lineup, starting in left field and batting leadoff. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the injury is to the same ankle that was giving him trouble earlier in the season (though that was thought to be due to loose scar tissue). Consider him day-to-day for now.
