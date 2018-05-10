Nationals' Adam Eaton: Seeking second opinion on ankle
Eaton is in Wisconsin seeking a second opinion on his injured ankle, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Eaton has been on the shelf since April 11 with an ankle injury that he suffered during an awkward slide. While he recently shed a walking boot that he was sporting to help stabilize the injury, his trip to meet with renowned orthopedic surgeon Robert Anderson in Green Bay suggests the issue isn't improving as the team hoped. The results of the meeting aren't known at this point, nor is the next step in Eaton's recovery.
