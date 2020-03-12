Play

Eaton (hamstring) is serving as the designated hitter Thursday for the second day in a row.

Eaton is still not ready to occupy an outfield spot, but it's a good sign that he will at least take at-bats for the second day in a row. It seems likely he will have enough time to both get back in the field and get up to full speed before the regular season gets underway.

More News
Our Latest Stories