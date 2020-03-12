Nationals' Adam Eaton: Serving as DH in second straight
Eaton (hamstring) is serving as the designated hitter Thursday for the second day in a row.
Eaton is still not ready to occupy an outfield spot, but it's a good sign that he will at least take at-bats for the second day in a row. It seems likely he will have enough time to both get back in the field and get up to full speed before the regular season gets underway.
