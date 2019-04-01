Eaton went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's win over the Mets.

The veteran outfielder has had a solid start to the year as the Nats' leadoff man, reaching base six times (four singles and two HBP) in three games for a .429 OBP. Eaton only played 118 contests through his first two campaigns in Washington, but if he can stay healthy in 2019 he's positioned for a very productive season.

