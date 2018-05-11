The Nationals shifted Eaton (ankle) to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Matt Wieters is heading to the disabled list with a hamstring strain, and the Nationals needed to create room on the 40-man roster for an additional catcher. Eaton underwent left ankle surgery Thursday but has been on the disabled list since early April. The 29-year-old will be eligible to come off the disabled list June 8, but that date seems optimistic at this point and he currently has no timetable for his return.

