Eaton went 4-for-8 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 15-14 extra-innings loss to the Brewers.

He wasn't able to stretch one of his two-baggers into a triple, denying Eaton a cycle, but it was still a huge performance for the 30-year-old. He's been putting a jolt in the ball all month, however -- Eaton's now slashing .340/.421/.580 through 12 games in August with two homers, three steals, seven RBI and 15 runs.