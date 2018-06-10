Nationals' Adam Eaton: Sits out Sunday
Eaton is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants.
Eaton will be given the afternoon off just one day after being activated from the 60-day disabled list. The outfielder went 1-for-4 with two runs scored in his first game back. Michael Taylor draws the start in center field Sunday.
More News
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Reinstated, in Saturday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Not activated Friday•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Moving rehab to Potomac•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Could return June 8•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Takes live batting practice•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...