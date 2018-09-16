Eaton is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Eaton has just a .564 OPS against southpaws this season, so he'll head to the bench Sunday to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Atlanta's southpaw starter Sean Newcomb. Victor Robles will join the outfield and bat leadoff in his place.

