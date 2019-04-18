Nationals' Adam Eaton: Sitting for first time
Eaton is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.
Eaton entered the season with major durability concerns, but his health has held up thus far and he's been exceptional as the Nats' leadoff man, slashing .319/.397/.406 with three steals through the club's first 16 games. He'll sit for the first time all season with the Nationals playing a day game after a night game, opening up the top spot in the order for Victor Robles.
