Eaton (knee) is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Marlins.

Eaton exited Wednesday's contest after being hit by a pitch on the right knee, and he'll take at least one extra additional day to rest up after Thursday's scheduled off day. The veteran outfielder underwent X-rays after leaving the game, which came back negative. Gerardo Parra will start in right field and bat second in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories