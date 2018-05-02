Eaton has been sporting a walking boot to protect his left ankle, according to sources familiar with the outfielder's injury situation, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Eaton has been sidelined since April 8 due to a bone bruise in the ankle and has yet to receive clearance to resume baseball activities. The fact that Eaton still requires a walking boot nearly a month after suffering the injury suggests that a return from the 10-day disabled list likely isn't imminent, leaving the Nationals quite shorthanded offensively. In addition to Eaton, Daniel Murphy (knee) and Anthony Rendon (toe) are on the DL, with the absences of those core contributors allowing opposing hurlers to pitch more selectively to Bryce Harper, who has been walked in 29.8 percent of his plate appearances this season.