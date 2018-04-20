Eaton (ankle) was spotted lightly tossing in the outfield prior to Friday's matchup with the Dodgers, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

It's difficult to predict exactly what the light tossing means for Eaton's chances of being activated from the disabled list Friday, but the report does at least indicate he joined his Nationals teammates for their West Coast road trip, so he is already on hand in case he is feeling good enough to resume playing.