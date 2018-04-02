Eaton went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Reds.

His two-run shot in the seventh inning off Yovani Gallardo ended up supplying crucial insurance runs for Washington, as Cincinnati scored four times in the final two frames. Eaton is now a ridiculous 8-for-13 to begin the season with two doubles, two homers, five RBI and seven runs scored, and it looks like he's in for a big fantasy campaign hitting at the top of a potent Nats lineup.