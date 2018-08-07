Eaton is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Braves.

There has been no word of any injury, but this will be Eaton's third time on the bench in four games, so it will be a situation to monitor over the coming days given his injury history. Bryce Harper will once again man right field in Eaton's absence, opening up a spot for Michael Taylor to start in center field.