Eaton went 0-for-1 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in the Nationals' 8-2 win over the Indians on Sunday.

Eaton stepped up to the plate twice before being subbed out by Andrew Stevenson after the third inning. The veteran outfielder finished the regular season slashing .279/.365/.428 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI across 656 plate appearances. Eaton finally logged in a full season with the team without getting hurt and is now ready to help guide the Nationals to a deep run in the playoffs starting Tuesday in the wild card game against the Brewers.