Nationals' Adam Eaton: Steals first base of season
Eaton went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
The veteran outfielder has had a quick start at the top of the Nats' batting order, going 6-for-20 with a .391 OBP thanks to a walk and two HBP. Wednesday's steal was his first, and it's not yet clear whether the permanent green light Trea Turner (finger) was getting also applies to Eaton -- his 69.7 percent career success rate on steals isn't exceptional, and his career high in stolen bases for a season is only 18. With Turner on the shelf for a while, though, the club will need to lean more heavily on Eaton to set the table for the likes of Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto.
