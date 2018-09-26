Eaton went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs, two RBI, two walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Eaton is now 3-for-6 with four runs and four walks through the first two games of the series against Miami. The 29-year-old has a .298/.393/.410 slash line and is 9-for-10 in stolen base attempts over 312 at-bats this season.