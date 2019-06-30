Eaton went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Tigers.

Eaton has now swiped six bags this season as he looks to reach double-digit stolen bases for the first time as a National. The 30-year-old outfielder raised his OPS from .722 to .748 during the month of June despite collecting just four extra-base hits this month.

