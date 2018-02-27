Nationals' Adam Eaton: Still being held out of games
Eaton (knee) still has no date picked out for a Grapefruit League debut, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Eaton, who tore his ACL during the early portion of 2017, has participated in all team drills without limitations thus far. However, the Nationals continue to play things very safely when it comes to getting him into game situations. Manager Dave Martinez said, "He looks good. We don't want to push him. Our biggest thing is getting him ready for Opening Day, and that's what we're shooting for." It would certainly be nice to see him get some reps in a game sooner rather than later, but it seems like the Nationals are grooming him to be ready for the regular season, whether he plays for a month of spring training or a week. At this point, Eaton seems to be on track to be 100 percent for Opening Day, but things should become clearer once he's actually able to appear in a game again.
