Eaton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

He set the tone by leading things off with his third homer of the spring -- one of seven jacks by Nats hitters on the day. The 30-year-old now sports a .318/.531/.818 slash line through 32 plate appearances with a remarkable 9:5 BB:K, and with Michael Taylor (knee/hip) out of action for the foreseeable future, there's no longer a serious threat on the roster to Eaton's playing time in right field.

