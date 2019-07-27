Eaton went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Dodgers.

Eaton tied the contest in the seventh inning with an RBI single to left field, but Los Angeles would grab the lead in the eighth and didn't look back. The 30-year-old outfielder has now hit safely in each of his last five games, going 6-for-20 with four extra-base hits and two RBI over that stretch.