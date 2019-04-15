Eaton went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs in a 4-3 loss to the Pirates on Sunday.

After starting the weekend series 0-for-5, Eaton went 5-for-9 (.555) in the final two games. He also hit his first homer Saturday and then swiped his third base of the season Sunday. Eaton only has three extra-base hits, but the hot weekend raised his batting average to .300. He also has five RBI and 10 runs to go with his three steals in 14 games this season.