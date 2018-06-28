Eaton is not in the lineup for Thursday game at Philadelphia.

Eaton only served as a pinch hitter and designated hitter during the three-game series in Tampa Bay, and will hit the bench for the fourth time in the last seven games. The 29-year-old found immediate success after returning from the disabled list earlier this month, but is 1-for-14 with five strikeouts over his last five games.

