Eaton (ankle) took on-field batting practice ahead of Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The speedy outfielder was eligible to return from the disabled list Friday, but the Nationals wound up not activating him from the disabled list immediately. It seems like he's doing pretty well health-wise, but with the Dodgers trotting out a pair of left-handers for the first two games of the series, it's not too surprising to see Washington hold off activating him. The Nationals don't face a righty until Monday against the Giants, so there's a chance Eaton won't be activated until then.