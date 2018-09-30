Eaton went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Rockies.

All of Eaton's hits were singles, though that didn't stop him from scoring multiple runs for his third consecutive start. He's ceded playing time to Victor Robles as the Nationals eye the future, but he's remained productive when in the lineup by scoring 13 runs across 64 September at-bats while also swiping three bases and homering twice.