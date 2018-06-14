Nationals' Adam Eaton: Three hits in Wednesday's win
Eaton went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Yankees.
He's now 5-for-12 in three games since coming off the disabled list, and Eaton has provided the Nats with an immediate spark at the top of their batting order. With four viable options for three outfield spots, the club should be able to keep the 29-year-old well rested over the remainder of the season -- an important consideration given that Eaton has played only 34 games for Washington since the beginning of the 2017 campaign.
