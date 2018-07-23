Eaton went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Braves.

It's his third multi-hit performance in his last five games, pushing Eaton's slash line on the season up to .328/.403/.416, albeit through only 39 games. If he can just stay healthy, the 29-year-old should settle in as the table-setter at the top of a dangerous Nats lineup.