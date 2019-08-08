Eaton went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

It's his first multi-hit performance in a couple of weeks, as Eaton had hit .200 (10-for-50) over his prior 13 games. He still scored 12 runs during that stretch, however, and the veteran outfielder continues to benefit from hitting second for a red-hot Nats lineup. On the season, Eaton's slashing .280/.361/.399 with seven homers, 10 steals, 29 RBI and 70 runs.

