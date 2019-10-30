Eaton went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Houston in Game 6 of the World Series.

Eaton lined a one-out shot to right field off Justin Verlander to tie the game at 2-2. It was the second long ball of the World Series for the 30-year-old right fielder, who had gone a combined 0-for-7 in Games 4 and 5. He's slashing .246/.358/.421 in 57 postseason at-bats.