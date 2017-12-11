Manager Davey Martinez said Eaton (knee) will bat leadoff and play left field in 2018, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

This is assuming Eaton, who tore his ACL in April, will be healthy by the start of the season, which appears to be the case at this point. While the 29-year-old played in just 23 games for the Nationals last season, he demonstrated his value as a top-tier table setter in that short time, hitting .297/.393/.462 with 24 runs scored, three stolen bases and an 18:14 K:BB. With Eaton shifting to left field and Bryce Harper entrenched in right, Michael Taylor will likely start the season in center for Washington.