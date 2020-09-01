Eaton went 2-for-4 with two doubles in Monday's loss to the Phillies.

Unfortunately for the Nats, the four batters around him in the order went a combined 1-for-16, so Eaton's two-baggers went to waste. The veteran outfielder is showing faint signs of life at the plate -- over his last nine games, Eaton's gone 10-for-39 (.256) with six extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple and two homers) -- but his .237/.291/.398 slash line on the year remains well below expectations.