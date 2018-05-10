Nationals' Adam Eaton: Undergoes ankle surgery Thursday
Eaton underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle Thursday, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.
This is a tough break for Eaton, who has been on the shelf since April 11 with an ankle injury that he suffered during an awkward slide. The 29-year-old underwent the procedure after a visit with renowned orthopedic surgeon Robert Anderson in Wisconsin earlier in the week revealed a cartilage issue in his ankle. He's currently in a walking boot and remains without a timetable for his return. While he'll likely be sidelined for an extended period, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports that a return this season remains in play.
