Manager Dave Martinez said Saturday that Eaton will serve as the Nationals' leadoff hitter, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Eaton being put into the leadoff role makes sense for the Nationals, as he has a .394 on-base percentage in his two years with the team. The 30-year-old should be a good source of runs at the top of the lineup, however he has been limited to only 118 games during his two seasons in Washington as his season-long health remains a concern.