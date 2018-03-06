Nationals' Adam Eaton: Won't play anytime soon
Eaton (knee) won't be playing in Grapefruit League games anytime soon, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.
The Nationals seem to be taking a very cautious approach with Eaton and Michael Taylor (side), as the team is comfortable with the depth behind those two. If Eaton's absence from Grapefruit League play stretches into the third week of March, him opening the year on the DL will start to look like a real possibility. Victor Robles is easily the most appealing option behind Eaton and Taylor from a fantasy perspective.
