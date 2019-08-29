Eaton had X-rays on his right knee come back negative after leaving Wednesday's game versus the Orioles, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Eaton was hit by a pitch in the right knee Wednesday and initially stayed in to run the bases, but he was pulled in favor of a pinch runner after advancing to third base. The veteran outfielder should be considered day-to-day as the Nationals have a scheduled off day Thursday.