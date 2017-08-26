Nationals' Adam Lind: Cranks out 10th homer of season Friday
Lind went to 2-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Mets.
Lind launched his 10th bomb of the season in the ninth inning, but it wasn't enough, as the Nationals lost by a score of 4-2. Despite the low home run total, he has an excellent .295 batting average to go along with a solid .490 slugging percentage, and he's been a reliable fantasy option this year.
