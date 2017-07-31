Lind will start in left field and bat sixth Monday against the Marlins, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

It's the sixth start in seven games for Lind, who has been able to carve out some regular run in the Nationals lineup thanks to injuries thinning the outfield ranks. While Lind is miscast as a left fielder, he's proven more than capable at the plate this season, batting .320 with nine home runs and 37 RBI in just 170 plate appearances. He's worth a look in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues while the at-bats are available for him.