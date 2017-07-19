Lind went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Playing in an AL park afforded the Nats the opportunity to get Lind's red-hot stick into the lineup as their DH -- he's now 7-for-10 since the All-Star break, and has homered in each of his last two starts.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast