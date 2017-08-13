Lind will start in left field and bat fifth in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Lind has been deployed at first base or designated hitter for much of his career, but the Nationals will deploy him in left field for the fourth consecutive contest due to the team's extensive injuries in the outfield. With all of Adam Eaton (knee), Jayson Werth (toe), Ryan Raburn (back), Trea Turner (wrist) and Bryce Harper (knee) on the disabled list and Howie Kendrick recently having gotten over a back issue, Lind should continue to handle at least semi-regular work in the outfield for the time being, at least against right-handed pitching. Considering Lind is hitting .317 with nine home runs in 198 plate appearances this season, he could provide some sneaky value in deeper leagues where he's still available.