Nationals' Adam Lind: Making fourth straight start in left field
Lind will start in left field and bat fifth in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Lind has been deployed at first base or designated hitter for much of his career, but the Nationals will deploy him in left field for the fourth consecutive contest due to the team's extensive injuries in the outfield. With all of Adam Eaton (knee), Jayson Werth (toe), Ryan Raburn (back), Trea Turner (wrist) and Bryce Harper (knee) on the disabled list and Howie Kendrick recently having gotten over a back issue, Lind should continue to handle at least semi-regular work in the outfield for the time being, at least against right-handed pitching. Considering Lind is hitting .317 with nine home runs in 198 plate appearances this season, he could provide some sneaky value in deeper leagues where he's still available.
More News
-
Nationals' Adam Lind: Earns sixth start in seven games•
-
Nationals' Adam Lind: Tees off Sunday•
-
Nationals' Adam Lind: Homers again Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Adam Lind: Slugs seventh homer in Sunday's start•
-
Nationals' Adam Lind: Hitting well in limited role•
-
Nationals' Adam Lind: Will bat fifth Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...