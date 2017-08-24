Nationals' Adam Lind: Out of lineup Thursday
Lind is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Houston, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Lind will retreat to the bench after starting six of the past seven games, going 3-for-20 during that span. Although Alejandro De Aza continues to see regular starts in right, Lind remains a solid contributor off the bench while earning regular starts in left and at first base.
