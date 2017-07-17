Nationals' Adam Lind: Slugs seventh homer in Sunday's start
Lind went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's rout of the Reds.
While Ryan Zimmerman's resurgence this season has kept Lind on the bench more often than not, the 34-year-old is putting together an impressive year in his own right, slashing .312/.373/.544 with seven homers and 31 RBI in only 142 plate appearances. Should the injury bug find Zimmerman again, Lind would become a priority add in almost every fantasy format.
