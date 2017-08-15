Play

Lind is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Angels, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

After receiving playing time in left field over the last several games, Lind will take a seat against left-handed pitcher Tyler Skaggs of the Angels. In his place will be Howie Kendrick, who will bat leadoff.

