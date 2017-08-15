Nationals' Adam Lind: Takes seat Tuesday against Angels
Lind is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Angels, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
After receiving playing time in left field over the last several games, Lind will take a seat against left-handed pitcher Tyler Skaggs of the Angels. In his place will be Howie Kendrick, who will bat leadoff.
More News
-
Nationals' Adam Lind: Making fourth straight start in left field•
-
Nationals' Adam Lind: Earns sixth start in seven games•
-
Nationals' Adam Lind: Tees off Sunday•
-
Nationals' Adam Lind: Homers again Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Adam Lind: Slugs seventh homer in Sunday's start•
-
Nationals' Adam Lind: Hitting well in limited role•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...