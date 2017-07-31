Nationals' Adam Lind: Tees off Sunday
Lind hit a two-run home run Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Rockies.
Lind's blast off Rockies starter Jon Gray in the fifth inning was all the Nationals would need to earn their 62nd win of the season. The veteran is now hitting a solid .320 through 150 at-bats in a depth role this year, though his pedestrian nine homers and 37 RBI bring down his fantasy value.
