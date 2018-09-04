Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The 28-year-old infielder was expected to be back up in September, given his place on the 40-man roster, but he is unlikely to play much. Sanchez logged a .234/.281/.349 slash line with four home runs and 10 steals in 295 plate appearances at Triple-A.

