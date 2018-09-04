Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Back from Triple-A
Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The 28-year-old infielder was expected to be back up in September, given his place on the 40-man roster, but he is unlikely to play much. Sanchez logged a .234/.281/.349 slash line with four home runs and 10 steals in 295 plate appearances at Triple-A.
More News
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Sent back to minors•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Called up by Nationals•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Will join Nationals as 26th man•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Called up to majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...