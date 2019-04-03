General manager Mike Rizzo confirmed Wednesday that Sanchez would be recalled from Triple-A Fresno ahead of the Nationals' game against the Phillies later in the day, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Rather than bringing up top shortstop prospect Carter Kieboom, the Nationals will instead summon Sanchez to provide the team with some depth in the middle infield after Trea Turner (finger) suffered a non-displaced fracture Tuesday that will send him to the injured list. Turner is considered out indefinitely, so Sanchez could be in store for a lengthy stay with the Nationals. Washington envisions Sanchez filling more of a super-utility role while he's up in the majors, making Wilmer Difo the more likely of the two players to regularly fill in for Turner in the starting nine.