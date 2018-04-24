Sanchez was called up to the majors Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old played in 34 games for the Nationals last season, appearing at second base, third base and shortstop. He posted a respectable .268 average, but the overall picture wasn't particularly pretty. It took a .413 BABIP to get him to that average and he walked just 1.3 percent of the time while posting a 33.3 percent strikeout rate and not hitting for much power. His overall line of .268/.288/.366 is very much a utility profile, which is all he's likely to be in his stay with the big-league club.