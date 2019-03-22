Sanchez could win a spot on the bench coming out of camp if Howie Kendrick (hamstring) isn't ready by Opening Day, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 28-year-old still has a minor-league option remaining, so he'd mostly likely be sent to Triple-A Fresno once Kendrick is healthy. Sanchez offers plenty of defensive versatility, playing 20 or more games at second base, shortstop and third base in the minors last year, but offensively, an empty batting average would seem to be his fantasy ceiling if he does somehow see significant playing time for the Nats.