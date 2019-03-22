Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Could open season in majors
Sanchez could win a spot on the bench coming out of camp if Howie Kendrick (hamstring) isn't ready by Opening Day, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The 28-year-old still has a minor-league option remaining, so he'd mostly likely be sent to Triple-A Fresno once Kendrick is healthy. Sanchez offers plenty of defensive versatility, playing 20 or more games at second base, shortstop and third base in the minors last year, but offensively, an empty batting average would seem to be his fantasy ceiling if he does somehow see significant playing time for the Nats.
More News
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Returns to action Saturday•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Misses time for root canal•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Back from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Sent back to minors•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Called up by Nationals•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Sent to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Changing Brew
The Brewers have bad news about their closer but good news about their starting rotation. Meanwhile,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Priority players; rankings updates
Heading into a huge weekend of Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer talk spring news...
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.