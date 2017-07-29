Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Few opportunities since call-up
Sanchez has two hits and two runs scored in 17 at-bats since being promoted from Triple-A Syracuse in late June.
The 26-year-old has mostly been used as a late-inning sub or pinch hitter since his call-up, as he has started only two games. Shortstop Trea Turner (wrist) remains out indefinitely, so Sanchez is likely to stick around a while longer, but has limited fantasy appeal in his current situation.
