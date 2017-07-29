Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Few opportunities since callup
Sanchez has two hits and two runs scored in 17 at-bats since being promoted from Triple-A Syracuse in late June.
The 26-year-old has mostly been used as a late inning sub or pinch hitter since his callup, as he has started only two games. Shortstop Trea Turner (wrist) remains out indefinitely, so Sanchez is likely to stick around awhile longer, but has limited fantasy appeal in his current situation.
